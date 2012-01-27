WATCH: Australian Prime Minister Loses A Shoe Fleeing An Angry Mob

Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard fled an event celebrating Australia’s National Day at a Canberra restaurant today as a protest outside calling for indigenous rights heated up.



The mob of protesters chanted “Shame” and banged on the windows of the restaurant. Gillard’s security detail had to cut the prime minister’s visit short and led her to a getaway vehicle while police was pushing people aside.

Gillard was unharmed bu lost her shoe during the escape and looked quite distressed as she was shoved into the car.

Watch below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.