Watch as this grandma tries to use Apple's Siri - the fail is hilarious

New technologies are difficult for older generations to understand.

What was once a phone connected to a wall socket, is now a handheld device that searches the web, is a personal organiser, music player and more.

And then there is Siri.

The concept of talking to a computer on a mobile phone, and asking it to help you with a query, is hard to swallow for elderly people – trust me I tried with my grandmother, and now she think’s it’s going to steal my passwords (No, that’s your Samsung TV – ED.).

A recent clip from YouTube superbowl 2015 shows an Italian/Australian mother – Nonna Paola – using Apple’s Siri technology. And it’s absolutely hilarious!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0d_TGQPl7Y

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.