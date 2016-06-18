Watch as this giant lizard tries to get into this man's house

Australia has had some strange animal sightings from huge hammerhead sharks, deadly brown snakes lurking in the backyard through to a “blue dragon” sea slug.

But a video of a giant monitor lizard trying to break into a man’s home in Thailand trumps them all.

Earlier this week, Attanai Thaiyuanwong live-streamed his encounter with the monster creature on Facebook which had plastered itself against the door.

In the video, a man can be heard saying: “Hia is in our house. It’s f***ing huge!” with another woman saying: “They say if you throw a coin at it, it will go away!”

It’s unclear if and how the lizard got away but two people can be seen attempting to remove the 1.8 metre reptile with a broom and rope while it thrashes its tail around.

Monitor lizards are native to Africa, Asia and Oceania and are believed to bring good fortune in Thailand.

Watch the video below:

