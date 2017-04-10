Watch as the last coal-fired power station in South Australia gets demolished

Flinders Power/ YouTube

The last coal-fired power station in South Australia has slowly been demolished.

Last month, the station’s west coal bunker and tower were blown up.

And today the east coal bunker and towers fell to the ground.

Dust mitigation controls had been put in place prior to the detonation, resulting in localised coal dust clouds when the structures fell.

It was previously reported that the decommissioning process could take about 18 months to two years to complete.

Alinta Energy’s Port Augusta power station was forced to close last year after the company struggled to compete with government-backed renewable energy.

The station was formerly the city’s bigger employer.

As a result of the closure of the plant there was an immediate spike in the price of power, along with a spate of blackouts in the state.

South Australia’s unreliable energy grid quickly became the centre of fierce political debate and even Atlassian founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes joined the debate in a Twitter discussion with US tech billionaire Elon Musk about how to fix it.

At the time Musk said his Tesla batteries could fix the state’s energy crisis in just 100 days, or the infrastructure would be free. Read more on that here.

Since then premier Jay Weatherill has announced a $550 million energy plan that includes Australia’s biggest battery storage.

