Watch as rescuers free a humpback whale from netting near Brisbane

Sarah Kimmorley
‘Whale at Shorncliffe’ by Dave Andrews via YouTube.

A humpback whale, found caught in netting in shallow waters in Moreton Bay this morning, has been freed.

Marine rescue are now encouraging the whale to swim back into deeper waters.

See the footage of the first respondent to the whale here, thanks to Dave Andrews from the Brisbane Traffic Chopper on YouTube.

And here it is set free.

