Watch as rescuers free a humpback whale from netting near Brisbane

‘Whale at Shorncliffe’ by Dave Andrews via YouTube.

A humpback whale, found caught in netting in shallow waters in Moreton Bay this morning, has been freed.

Marine rescue are now encouraging the whale to swim back into deeper waters.

Whale stranded in Moreton Bay appears to be on the move, boats trying to direct it out to sea @9NewsBrisbane #9news pic.twitter.com/nYni0hqzoj — Zara Rattue (@ZaraRattue9) September 19, 2016

See the footage of the first respondent to the whale here, thanks to Dave Andrews from the Brisbane Traffic Chopper on YouTube.

And here it is set free.

And…. off he goes! Whale freed and heading back out to sea ??✂️?? well done rescue crew #chopperview ? pic.twitter.com/rF993v8mBv — Dave Andrews (@chopperdaveqld) September 19, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.