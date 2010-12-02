CDS On Europe's Troubled Sovereigns All Tighten Together

The eurozone’s troubled sovereigns are all tightening this morning as a result of some supportive comments from ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet, in which he indicated the region’s central bank may be willing to buy more sovereign debt.
Note: Belgium is now a member of this crew. Perhaps we need a new acronym?
