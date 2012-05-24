Watch As A Ferrari Does Insane Barrel Rolls On A Race Course

For rich thrill seekers, there is almost nothing better than the Ferrari 458 Challenge series. Drivers compete in identical Ferraris at tracks around the country.



The racing tends to be close and fierce. Plus…the cars sound and look awesome.

However, the Ferrari Racing Days at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca took an interesting turn when one car performed a barrel roll of gymnastic proportions through the most difficult corner on the track.

The Corkscrew is a downhill chicane that is actually much steeper than it looks. It has also claimed lives over the years.

This Ferrari crash, which we saw on Carscoop, is one of the scarier incidents we’ve seen in a while. The Ferrari comes in to the corner far faster than it should. It almost looks like the throttle was stuck or the brakes failed.

Unbelievably, the driver walked away from the crash.

Check it out below, skip to 0:20 to see the crash (YouTube via Carscoop):

