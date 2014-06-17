This Is What A Double Tornado Looks Like - And It's Happening Now In Nebraska

Reports of double tornadoes appearing in Nebraska are flooding Twitter. Areas mentioned include Wisner, Pender, and Pilger — all in northeastern Nebraska.

“We do have a tornadic thunderstorm in northeast Nebraska moving toward the Iowa border,” National Storm Prediction Center forecaster Bill Bunting told Reuters. “It’s obviously a very dangerous situation in those areas.”

This picture, from Matt Coker, co-founder of Twister Trackers, shows the magnitude of the situation there.

Meteorologist and storm chaser, Reed Timmer, also has a photo up of the damage done so far in Pilger.

The Iowa Storm Chasing network has been monitoring the budding mega-storm since this afternoon. Watch their live-feed of the action below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Reporters on the network, Ben McMillan, Brennan Jontz, and Dan Auel, called the storm a phenomenon meteorologists would study for decades to come.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, and Wayne counties for the next five hours.

