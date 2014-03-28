Watch As 100 MPH Winds Blow These Reporters Completely Off-Camera

Canada got the brunt of this week’s “Nor’easter Bomb” and Weather Network reporters Mark Robinson and Chris Scott were, quite literally, hit the hardest when they were reporting in Nova Scotia on March 26th.

They compared the feeling of being caught in the midst of this storm to having their skin “sandblasted” as they anchored themselves:

The intense winds, blowing at 100mph, were so strong that at one point, the two reporters were blown completely out of the picture:

But Robinson and Scott made a quick recovery:

The storm was the largest of the season to pass along the Eastern Seaboard.

Here’s the full video:

(via Pix11 News)

