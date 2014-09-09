Watch Arya Stark Playing Super Mario On The NES For The First Time

When Super Mario Bros first invaded our loungerooms on the Nintendo Entertainment System, Maisie Williams, best known as Arya Stark in the HBO series Game of Thrones, was still 13 years away from being born.

YouTube channel hosts The Fine Brothers specialise in filming peoples’ reactions to other YouTube videos, trends and technology.

You might have seen their work with kids reacting to Walkmans, or elders reacting to twerking. It’s brainless, but you can snort all you like – The Fine Bros have nearly 10 million subscribers and the first page of their videos boasts up to 500 million views alone.

Easy money, in other words.

Regardless, this latest one features NES and Arya Stark, who has a delightful accent and while she might know where the pointy end of a sword is, she’s rubbish at Super Mario.



