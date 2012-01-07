WATCH: Arkansas Football Player Loses His Helmet And Still Makes A Vicious Tackle

In tonight’s Cotton Bowl, an Arkansas player lost his helmet, and then got in touch with his inner Rugby.



On a side note, the Cotton Bowl (game) is not played in the Cotton Bowl (stadium). However, there is a bowl game (Ticketcity Bowl) that is played in the Cotton Bowl (stadium). Go figure.

And if you watch ESPN and still had no idea there was a bowl game tonight, you are not alone. ESPN barely mentioned the game today. Why? Because the Cotton Bowl is one of only two (out of 35) bowl games that is not on one of the ESPN channels.

Here is the animated GIF…

