WATCH: Apple's Celebration Of Steve Jobs At Cupertino Campus

Apple held a massive event at its Cupertino campus last week to celebrate the life of Steve Jobs, the company’s chief executive who passed away earlier this month.



Now Apple has made an epic 81-minute-long video of the celebration available to everyone. You can watch it on Apple’s website.

One caveat: in typical Apple fashion you must watch the video with a Safari browser or use QuickTime on a Windows-powered PC.

The event was first for Apple’s eyes only. Apple streamed the video live to employees not on the Cupertino campus.

