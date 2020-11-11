WATCH LIVE: Apple unveils the first MacBook to run on its own Apple silicon chips, signalling a new era for the Mac

Apple is expected to unveil the first Mac laptop to run on Apple silicon during its “One More Thing” event on Tuesday.

It’s an important shift for the Mac, breaking from Intel processors and giving Apple more control over the launch cycle and new features for its laptop and desktop computers.

Apple announced Apple silicon back in June, but it has not yet said which new computers will run on its homemade chips.

We’ll be updating the live blog below throughout the event.

Back in June, Apple announced its plan to move away from Intel and develop its own chips called Apple silicon for Mac computers. However, it left out one major piece of information: which computers would actually run on this new Apple silicon chip.

We’re expecting to get that answer during Apple’s “One More Thing” event on Tuesday, which takes place at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, kicking off a major shift for the company’s laptop and desktop line.

Apple hasn’t said what to expect from Tuesday’s special event, its third such keynote in the past three months.

But Bloomberg has reported that Apple will likely showcase two new laptops running on Apple silicon during the event: a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a 13-inch MacBook Air. A version of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro that runs on Apple silicon is also said to be in the works, but it’s unclear if it will be shown during this keynote.

Apple previously said the first device to run on Apple silicon would debut by the end of the year. The company also revealed in June that its first Apple silicon chip will be based on the A14 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 12 lineup and new iPad Air.

Developing its own chips for the Mac is a crucial step that will give Apple more control and flexibility over both the launch cycle and the features it develops for its laptops and desktops.

It will also enable Apple to make the Mac software experience more consistent with that of the iPhone and iPad since all apps will run on the same architecture. That also means iPhone apps will be capable of running on Apple silicon-powered Macs.

Follow our live blog below for real-time coverage of Apple’s event.

The event is getting started. We’re seeing views of Apple Park, Apple’s campus where the event is filmed.

The event is just minutes away from starting.

This is Apple’s third major virtual event in the last three months. In October, it debuted the new iPhone 12 lineup and in September it unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and new iPads.

The star of the show is expected to be new Apple silicon-powered laptops.

But there are still a lot of unanswered questions around Apple silicon, particularly when it comes to the chips’ performance and the apps that will be optimised to run on these new computers.

Apple will likely address these points during the event.

New MacBooks aren’t the only products Apple is reportedly working on.

The tech giant is rumoured to be working on a few other products as well, such as its first pair of over-ear headphones and Bluetooth accessories called AirTags that can help you locate misplaced belongings with your iPhone.

There’s a chance Apple could use this event as an opportunity to unveil those devices as well. Still, the Apple silicon-based laptops are expected to be the main focus.

