WATCH LIVE: Apple unveils what's next for the Apple Watch, iPad, and more at its big September event

Apple is holding a big product launch on Tuesday, and is expected to debut new Apple Watches and more.

But for the first time in years, Apple isn’t likely to unveil its newest iPhone during this September event.

Instead, Apple may reveal the iPhone 12 lineup in October.

Apple is holding its big annual September event on Tuesday, but don’t expect it to be about the iPhone.

In a major departure from years past, Apple is expected to announce two upgraded Apple Watches, a refreshed iPad Air, and new digital services at its September event â€” but no iPhone.

The company is instead expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup in October, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple said during its most recent earnings call that it expected the next iPhone to be delayed because of disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple’s services and wearables divisions have been bright spots for the company as iPhone sales have slowed, opening up revenue streams for existing iPhone users rather than relying on upgrades.

The idea that the Apple Watch is expected to be the headlining announcement at Apple’s September event also says a lot about its popularity and importance to Apple.

The Apple Watch was the most-shipped smartwatch of the first quarter of 2020, according to market research firm Canalys, putting it ahead of rivals Huawei, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit. Launching two new Apple Watches at different price points could help it maintain that lead.

Apple’s September event, which will be taking place virtually for the first time this year because of COVID-19, starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. You can view the event on the company’s YouTube channel and follow our live updates below.

He’s introducing a new Apple Watch called the Apple Watch Series 6. It comes in a new blue aluminium case.

Apple’s Jeff Williams is on stage now to talk about Apple Watch. He’s talking about watchOS 7, which Apple announced at WWDC in June.

“This year, we’re going to take it even further,” Cook says about Apple’s health ambitions as it relates to Apple Watch.

Cook is back on screen. He’s talking about a health study Mount Sinai has conducted that uses the Apple Watch.

Now we’re seeing a video about Apple Watch users that have used the Apple Watch for health purposes.

We’re hearing stories from people who have used the watch to manage their heart health and diseases like diabetes.

Today will be about the Apple Watch and iPad, Cook says. We’re starting with the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch is the “most loved” watch in the world, Cook says.

Now we’re at Apple Park hearing from CEO Tim Cook. He’s talking about how people have been relying on Apple products while staying home during the pandemic.

The event is just about to get started. A blue, swirling Apple logo is displayed on screen, just like the one in Apple’s event invite.

For the first time in years, Apple isn’t expected to announce a new iPhone at its September event.

Apple has unveiled a new iPhone model every September since 2012, but Apple may instead unveil its iPhone 12 lineup in October and launch them shortly thereafter this year. At least some versions of the iPhone 12 may not launch until November, Bloomberg reported.

Instead, we’ll probably see new Apple Watches, a new iPad Air, and more.

Apple is expected to unveil two Apple Watches, according to Bloomberg.

One will be a successor to the Series 5 that comes with a faster processor and the ability to measure blood oxygen levels, while the other will be a cheaper model to replace the $US200 Series 3. That cheaper model could be called the Apple Watch SE, according to frequent leaker Evan Blass and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

– iPad Air 4th Gen: A14 and USB-C

– iPad 8th Gen: A12X and Lightning

– Apple Watch Series 6: S4, 2 sizes, both BT and LTE

– Apple Watch SE: also in 2 sizes, also BT and LTE versions — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 14, 2020

Apple may also unveil a new services bundle called Apple One, a fitness app for viewing digital workouts on your iPhone or Apple TV, Bloomberg reported in August, and an iPad Air that looks like the iPad Pro.

