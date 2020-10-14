WATCH LIVE: Apple unveils the 5G iPhone 12 and HomePod mini

Apple just announced a new smart speaker called the HomePod mini at its big event.

It will also likely unveil the iPhone 12, which is expected to come in four size options and will likely be Apple’s first iPhones to support 5G connectivity.

Analysts are expecting it to be Apple’s biggest iPhone upgrade cycle in years.

We’ll be updating the live blog below with everything that’s announced throughout the event. Refresh for the latest.

September came and went without an iPhone launch, but Apple’s anticipated iPhone 12 is finally expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The tech giant’s new iPhone lineup will almost certainly be the main attraction at the company’s virtual event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET. But there’s a chance we may see some other gadgets in Apple’s pipeline as well, like a cheaper new HomePod smart speaker.

Apple typically introduces its new iPhones every September, but the company said back in July that it expected supply of its iPhone to arrive several weeks later because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts are expecting the iPhone 12 to be one of Apple’s biggest iPhone launches in years, primarily because a larger than usual number of active iPhones around the world are due for an upgrade.

We’ll be covering Apple’s event live as it unfolds. Check out our live blog below for the latest updates.

The iPhone 12 has a new Ceramic Shield protection layer, which should improve durability. Apple claims it’s tougher than any smartphone glass and should offer 4X better drop performance.

Apple

It’s called the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 is 11% thinner and 15% smaller in volume and 16% lighter, Apple says. It has a Super Retina XDR OLED display. That marks the first time Apple has brought its OLED display technology to a non-Pro iPhone.

Apple

Now we’re finally seeing the new iPhone. It looks exactly like the leaks had indicated: flat, smooth edges. Multiple colour options including red, blue, black, white, and more.

Apple iPhone 12

5G will be available across the entire new iPhone lineup, Cook confirms.

Verizon is also turning on its 5G nationwide network, Vestberg announced.

Apple

Vestberg is showing us how 5G can enable watching multiple video streams and multiplayer gaming on your phone thanks to higher speeds and lower latency.

The chairman and CEO of Verizon is now on stage to talk about how the carrier collaborated with Apple. The iPhone will work on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network.

Apple

The new iPhone will have 5G, Cook confirms. He’s talking up the faster network speeds and lower latency 5G allows for.

Apple

Now Cook is back to talk about the iPhone. “Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone,” Cook says.

It will cost $US99 and start shipping the week of November 16.

Apple

There’s also a new feature called Intercom that lets you send a message to Apple devices in other areas of the home, including other HomePods, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Now we’re talking about the HomePod mini’s smart home functionality. It automatically integrates with the Home app so that you can control HomeKit accessories with your voice.

Siri can also recognise the voices of different household members, much like Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Apple

Now we’re hearing about how Siri works in the HomePod mini and iPhone. You can access iPhone apps via the HomePod mini by asking Siri.

Apple

If you have more than one HomePod mini, they can work together to create a stereo pair. The device can also understand when your iPhone is nearby if you have a model that includes Apple’s U1 chip.

Apple

Apple is touting the speaker’s sound. The speaker has an acoustic waveguide that should provide 360-degree sound. It runs on Apple’s S5 chip.

Cook is starting off by announcing a new HomePod. It’s called the HomePod mini. Just like the leaks had indicated, it has a more compact, round design.

Apple

We’re getting started. Apple CEO Tim Cook is on screen welcoming us to Apple Park. He’s recapping the announcements from last month.

The event is just minutes away from starting.

Apple

Apple is holding its iPhone launch event virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple

That makes it the third virtual event Apple has held this year. Last month, it held a digital event to introduce new Apple Watch and iPad models. Back in June, it hosted a livestreamed keynote to kick of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Hours before Apple’s event, notable phone leaker Evan Blass published what he claims are renderings of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Blass’s leaks indicate the iPhone 12 will come in black, blue, green, red, and white, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will be available in blue, gold, graphite, and silver. That lines up with another recent report from a leaker known as “Kang.”

Apple’s invite for Tuesday’s includes the tagline “Hi, Speed,” resulting in some speculation that this could be a reference to 5G.

Apple

For months, rumours and reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 lineup would be Apple’s first smartphones to support 5G connectivity.

Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, estimates that 40% of Apple’s installed base hasn’t upgraded their phone in three and a half years.

“It’s almost the perfect storm of demand for Apple, which is really why it’s a supercycle,” Ives said to Business Insider.

The network is still far from being widespread in the United States, but Android rivals like Samsung, Google, and others have already launched several 5G devices. Baking 5G into the iPhone 12 could ensure that the phone doesn’t seem out of date as 5G networks become more common over the next several years.

