WATCH: Ann Curry's Awkward 'Today' Show Reunion With Matt Lauer

Ann Curry returned to the “Today” show Friday morning to introduce her piece on Getty chief photographer Adam Pretty, who has taken some amazing Olympic photos. And she got right down to business.There was no banter, as Curry barely even acknowledged former co-host Matt Lauer, simply saying “Matt, good morning” and getting to her piece.

Curry also wore minimal makeup and didn’t conceal her grey hair, something her NBC bosses have criticised, along with her wardrobe.

“I’ve got grey hair because I won’t dye it,” she has previously told Ladies Home Journal. “I’m going to see how it goes. I don’t know if it’s going to be tolerated. I know women who work on TV haven’t been allowed to go grey in the past.”

After the segment, Lauer said it was nice to see Curry—to which she responded with a nod.

Check out the entire awkward segment below:



