WATCH: Ann Curry Gets Uncomfortable As She Is Sandwiched Between Al Roker and Joe Manganiello

Channing Tatum and Joe Manganiello stopped by the “Today” show to promote the release of their stripper film, “Magic Mike” Friday.



While there, Ann Curry got more than she bargained for when Manganiello came over to offer some body rolls to the co-host.

Then Al Roker decided to join in the fun and things went from weird to downright awkward. She scuttles off quickly after as a flash mob of strippers intervenes to a cutaway dance with Channing Tatum.

The best part? Someone already made a gif of the action.

Watch the video and gif below:



Photo: NBC / Today Show

SEE ALSO: How much money Ann Curry is expected to get from NBC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.