WATCH: Animated Map Showing 15,000 Temperature Records Getting Broken In March

A big question we’ll be asking in the coming months is: How much of the Q1 economic strength was the result of the warm weather?



And a big question we’ll be asking over the coming years is: How much of the Q1 warm weather was the result of man-made climate change?

Either way, this animated map from the NOAA (via Menzie Chinn) shows how 15,000 temperature records were broken in March.

