Andrew Ross Sorkin Defensively Buys Abusive Domain Names For CNBC's Joe Kernen

Andrew Ross Sorkin joined Joe Kernen at Squawk Box today and bought him a couple of Christmas presents.



Though they weren’t the most expensive gifts ($4.99 each), they were certainly thoughtful and timely.

Before politely asking if he’s allowed to say the word “blow” on TV, Sorkin bestowed on Kernen a couple of presents – he registered the domains joekernensucks.com and joekernenisawesome.com.

He also, taking inspiration from Bank of America – who is buying up hundreds of abusive domain names – spelled one domain with Joe’s surname ending with “en” and one ending in “an.”

BofA, you see, is buying up even domain names that mispell the names of their executives.

It’s true, Moynihan is handful.

Go to Dealbook to watch the segment >

