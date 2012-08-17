WATCH: This Insane Tightrope Walker Cross Between 2 Speeding Volvo Trucks — Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Volvo agency Forsman & Bodenfors has outdone itself with this epic spot for the automaker’s truck division: tightrope walker Faith Dickey—who is tied to the line—must make the crossing between two speeding trucks before they enter separate tunnels, snapping the rope (and killing Dickey).

AMC has re-upped The Pitch—the reality TV show that pits ad agencies against each other for real clients—for a second season despite the fact that at one point this year its audience among adults 18-49 was rated zero by Nielsen.



Millennial Media’s software development kit beat out those of JumpTap and Mojiva, giving the mobile ad company a “a significant competitive advantage,” according to Capstone Investments, which reviewed all three company’s client offerings.

DraftFCB has retained the Jamaica Tourist Board account for another five years following a competitive review. Jamaica has been a client of DraftFCB’s NYC office since 1991.

CraigsList: Is this really the best used car ad of all time?

Berlin-based startup Trademob, one of Europe’s mobile ad buying platforms, is expanding to the U.S. with a New York office. Trademob’s partnerships include Admob (now Google Adwords), DoubleClick, Admeld and InMobi. Clients include eBay Classifieds, Universal Music and Wooga, the world’s third-largest social games developer. The company currently employs 50 and plans to add to its U.S. headcount over the next several months. Along with the move, Trademob is introducing smartBoost, its advanced algorithm designed to push apps to the top of the App Store.

Univision announced Keith Turner has been named president of Advertising Sales and Marketing. Turner was most recently the senior vice president of Media Sales and Sponsorship at the National Football League.

BSSP, in conjunction with the Ad Council and the AARP, created a campaign highlighting the need for support for the growing population of 42 million caregivers.

