WATCH: An Incredibly Lucky American Racing Driver Just Walked Away From This Horrifying Crash In Monaco

This Sunday is the legendary Monaco Grand Prix. While that is the main event, there are also a number of other races throughout the weekend.



Just now, the lower tier GP3 series was running its race when a terrifying crash occurred after the famous tunnel section of the course.

American Conor Daly, a winner in the series, was trying to pass the damaged car of Dmitry Suranovich. Suranovich is weaving about the track in what appear to be attempts to block Daly, and wheel to wheel contact sends Daly soaring through the air into the catch fence.

Daly is incredibly lucky to not only be alive, but to walk away unscathed.

