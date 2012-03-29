This Elephant Is Obsessed With Samsung's Galaxy Note—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

While many techies have complained that Samsung’s Galaxy Note is too big for human hands, the above video shows that its perfect for another demographic: elephants. UK-based social video agency, The Viral Factory, created this ad-like video of Peter the elephant exploring the Galaxy Note. Enjoy.

Ad Age explains why Facebook is hiring ad agency creatives. (They need some people who can talk to the agency world.)

The Federal Trade Commission has fined ad network and social-game developer Rock You $250,000 for leaking information about 32 million users, many of whom were children. The company leaked 179,000 kids’ emails and passwords.

After 12 years at the agency, Andrew Delbridge is no longer a partner/chief strategy officer with Raleigh-Durham agency McKinney. Delbridge will remain a consultant to the agency. McKinney has also parted ways with planning director Doug Holroyd.

Naked Communications has opened a new location in Brazil.

The cast of Blossom has reunited for an Old Navy commercial. Oh the hats.

Wendy’s has hired Craig Bahner as its chief marketing officer. Bahner, who worked at Procter & Gamble for 20 years, will start April 2. The spot has been empty since June.

The 4A’s Foundation has announced the winners of the O’Toole Awards for Creative Excellence. Top winners include BBDO New York, Leo Burnett Chicago, and 72andSunny. Click here for a full list.

