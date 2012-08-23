Watch An Electric Skateboard Outrace A Corvette

Not many cars can beat a Corvette in a drag race, but this electric skateboard can.



At least, it can when the distance is only 75 feet. The board in question is the Trail Rider from Gnarboards LLC, the work of Josh Tulberg. In every race, the board jumps out to an early lead, often reaching the finish line before the C5 Corvette catches up.

One of three boards made by Tulberg, the Trail Rider does 0 to 28 mph in under 1.9 seconds. It runs for $3,800, but you could make that back pretty easily by hustling a few Corvette drivers.

