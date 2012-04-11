WATCH: An Electric Car Just Set An Ice Speed Record

Who says that electric cars are boring and slow?



In a promotion for Finnish Nokian Hakkapeliitta (say that three times fast) snow tires, a group of students took an Electric RaceAbout to a frozen lake to see just how fast they could make it go.

It might not be 250 MPH like we saw yesterday, but 161 MPH on a frozen lake in an electric car is still very impressive. Over the course of the run, the maximum achieved was 161 MPH while the average was just under 157 MPH.

In fact, they set a very specific world record in the process: Fastest an electric car has ever been driven on ice.

Take a look at the run below (YouTube via CBS News):



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



Check out a top speed run on some dry terra firma >

