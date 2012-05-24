WATCH: An Absolutely Nightmarish Plane Takeoff In Brazil

No matter how safe flying becomes, there is always a small part of us that thinks something could go wrong.



For passengers on an Airbus A320 from Brazilian airline TAM, something fairly obvious went wrong this Saturday.

As the plane was taking off, the engine’s access door came flying off and hit the fuselage, according to NYC Aviation. The engine wasn’t damaged, so the flight circled to burn off fuel and landed to let people off.

NYC Aviation reports that the plane was delivered just three weeks earlier, so this was probably a case of a door not being properly closed and not distressed material.

Even though you aren’t supposed to use any electronic devices during takeoff, one passenger had his cell phone out and recorded the whole thing (that’s why the video is so narrow).

Check it out below (YouTube via NYC Aviation):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



Here’s something less terrifying and way more fun >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.