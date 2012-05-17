WATCH: An Absolutely Horrifying Ferrari Crash In Singapore Leaves 3 Dead

A GTO like the one in the crash

Photo: Travis Okulski/Business Insider

The 599 GTO is one of the fastest cars ever built by Ferrari. But there is a time and a place to max it out.City streets are not the place.



Over the weekend, a Ferrari GTO ran a red light in Singapore at ludicrously high speed. The t-bone crash that resulted instantly killed the driver. The driver and passenger of the cab that he hit died soon after, according to Motor Authority.

Amazingly, the passenger in the Ferrari and another person on a motorcycle survived.

The crash was caught on video from a dash camera on a nearby car. While there are no official estimates as to how fast he was driving, it almost looks like he was on a top speed run.

Take a look at the terror below. As someone who loves cars and hates any sort of crash, especially fatal ones, this actually makes me upset and feel sick to my stomach. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. (YouTube via Canada.com):

This is what the Ferrari looked like after the horrific incident:

Photo: Youtube

