WATCH: An 80-Year-Old GM Exec Just Beat Stephen Colbert In A Push-Up Contest

Bob Lutz is a man that has seen and done it all. With stints at GM, Ford, Chrysler, and BMW as well as time spent in the Marines, Maximum Bob (as he has been nicknamed) has spent a lot of time turning around tough situations.



He is also tremendously fit for an 80-year-old man.

The Swiss-born Lutz appeared on The Colbert Report last night to promote his new book about the automotive industry. At the end of the interview, Lutz says that he does 40 push-ups every morning.

Colbert, who is always willing to be a contrarian, challenges him to do them on the set of the show.

Check it out below as Lutz obliges, and provides some great industry insight in between (via Colbert Nation):



