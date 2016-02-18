Watch America's mighty M1 Abrams tank fire deadly rounds from its cannon

Play GIF FUNKER530 HD POV Footage Of M1A1 Abrams tanks firing.

A recent video from FUNKER530 shows POV footage of M1A1 Abrams tanks firing from their main turrets and .50 calibre machine guns — and how the mighty tanks are loaded with their rounds.

A few quick shots inside the belly of the tank shows a loader placing an ‘armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding-sabot’ (APFSDS) round inside the main gun.

APFSDS rounds do not carry warheads, instead they are designed to melt through heavy armour plating by travelling nearly 3,500 mph and delivering more than 10,000 tons of deadly force concentrated on an area about the size of a dime.

The animation below shows how the round delivers its hit-to-kill lethality. Once fired, the sabot detaches midair, and the fin-stabilised dart has all the force of a 120 mm round behind it, with a fraction of the air resistance.



The footage below shows the awesome velocity and piercing power of the APFSDS, as it sails through four concrete walls and an Opel Kadett.

The explosion at the end must be from fuel inside the car, as the APFSDS generates extreme, armour-melting heat.



