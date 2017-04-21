WATCH: America's Cup skipper flung overboard in dramatic fashion

OracleTeamUSA/ Facebook

Champion America’s Cup skipper Jimmy Spithill has fallen overboard in the latest training drama in Bermuda.

Spithill, looking to win a third consecutive cup with Oracle, found himself a victim of the G-forces involved on the foiling 50-foot catamarans during a turn as he was flung off the back of the boat.

Spithill made light of the incident after he had to be collected by the team’s chase boat.

“I got slingshotted off the back,” Spithill said.

“I had a split decision to make … can I stop myself? I made the decision that I could not stop myself.”

Spithill felt that he had at least exited the boat in style.

“I gave it a big leap. I had plenty of pace thanks to Kyle Langford giving me a hard turn.”

Oracle are under pressure to lift their performance after a disappointing practice racing series last week.

The next official practice racing starts on Tuesday with interest centring on whether recently arrived Team New Zealand will join the other five syndicates.

Training and racing in Bermuda has featured several incidents over the past few weeks.

Swedish challenger Artemis Racing demolished their test boat in a high-speed crash and Oracle just avoided a capsize before tipping their boat on its side a few days later. Oracle also dangerously lost a grinder over the front of the boat, exposing him to the risks of being sliced by the foils. British syndicate BAR embarrassingly crashed their boat while docking.

