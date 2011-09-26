WATCH: AMAZING Video Of Rick Perry Dancing With Rabbis

Photo: Office of Governor Rick Perry

Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s foreign policy positions might not be entirely clear after last week’s debate, but he has left no doubt about where he stands on Israel.The Texas Governor was in New York last week, wooing members of the city’s Orthodox Jewish community with fundraisers and a rally attacking Obama’s policies toward Israel and the Palestinian bid for statehood.



But Politico’s Maggie Haberman points out that Perry’s relationship goes back much further than his presidential bid. As evidence, she led us to this video gem, of Perry celebrating Hanukkah with Orthodox rabbis in the governor’s office last year. Dancing starts around the 4:55 mark.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.