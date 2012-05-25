WATCH: Amazing In-Car Footage From This Weekend's Insane Ferrari Crash

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Courtesy Ryan Ockey

Yesterday, we brought you news of a crazy Ferrari crash that happened over the weekend at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.The driver, Ryan Ockey, was ok, but it sure looked pretty terrifying.



We spoke to Ryan, and there was no brake failure or stuck throttle; he was going for the lead and got into the Corkscrew too hot.

Basically, it was a race car driver doing what they normally do: going for even the smallest gap.

Here’s the low down on how it happened straight from Ryan:

Robert Herjavec (from Shark Tank) was in first and I was in second in our Coppa Shell class at this point of the race. Robert was a little slower than me and I was all over him for the last 3 or 4 laps. I had tried a couple of times to pass and you can see in the video at corner 4 he went wide left into the dirt and I had a jump on him for corner 5 but he came left and blocked me. Coming around corner 6 he also got a little loose and I had a good jump on him coming up the hill to the corkscrew.

About 4 laps earlier we both had been passed by a Trofeo Pirelli driver (different class) at this exact same spot so I knew it could be done. Plus twice in the Saturday race I had passed people here.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Courtesy Ryan Ockey

Notice my speed of 122mph at the top of the hill. Again here Robert went left to block me on the inside and then back right for the corner. I stayed left, started braking and as I could now see the corner realised that the pavement jogged to the right at this corner so I had run out of asphalt. I had slowed to about 90mph but brakes don’t work with 2 wheels in the dirt.There was no fault of Robert here. It was totally driver error on my part. I should have stayed about half a car width to the right and I would not have been in the dirt and would have been able to finish braking and take him on the inside. I finished first in both races at Infineon three weeks ago and first in the race on Saturday at Laguna so I was a little aggressive and feeling a little invincible when I should have just been patient.

Thanks to the track and emergency staff at Laguna. They were very professional and helpful and took great care of me.

Our next race is in two weeks in Montreal as a support race to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix and hopefully my car will be ready to go.

Ryan also shared his in-car footage of the crash. It’s amazing just how safe modern race cars are.

Check it out below:

