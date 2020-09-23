Someone edited all of Shia LaBeouf's scenes from his wild table read with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt into one must-watch video

- Last week, Shia LaBeouf played loveable stoner Jeff Spicoli in a charity table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
- LaBeouf managed to steal the show alongside a cast that included Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel, and Sean Penn (who played Spicoli in the original movie).
- LaBeouf appeared on the Zoom call from his car wearing a pair of neon green shades, AirPods, and smoking what appeared to be a joint for added authenticity.
- His typically intense delivery frequently sent A-listers like Pitt and Penn into hysterics.
- The full table read took almost an hour but, fortunately, the YouTube channel Truly Viral Moments managed to cut together all of LaBeouf’s scenes into one 12-minute video, which you can watch below.
- The event was held to raise money for Penn’s nonprofit organisation Community Organised Relief Effort as well as the criminal justice reform group Reform Alliance.
