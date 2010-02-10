Brooklyn Decker's Hot Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Teaser Videos

Brooklyn Decker is splayed across Sports Illustrated‘ 2010 Swimsuit Edition this year.



The 22-year-old model has been in the magazine in 2006. But this is her first cover shoot.

Brooklyn took her first shot in New York. She moved to the city after graduating from high school in June 2005.

Now she’s the North Carolina girl Sports Illustrated needs to sell their latest issue.

Watch all the teaser promos, plus some bonus Brooklyn footage—>

