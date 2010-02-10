US

Brooklyn Decker's Hot Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Teaser Videos

Gillian Reagan
Brooklyn Decker is splayed across Sports Illustrated‘ 2010 Swimsuit Edition this year.

The 22-year-old model has been in the magazine in 2006. But this is her first cover shoot.

Brooklyn took her first shot in New York. She moved to the city after graduating from high school in June 2005.

Now she’s the North Carolina girl Sports Illustrated needs to sell their latest issue.

Watch all the teaser promos, plus some bonus Brooklyn footage—>

CelebTV's profile of Brooklyn as SI's new covergirl.

Brooklyn in The Grenadines for her 2009 SI feature.

Brooklyn in Israel, from her 2008 SI feature.

Brooklyn for Victoria's Secret in 2010. She speaks!

