Watch Alicia Silverstone Feed Her Son—With Her Mouth—In This Gross Video

Alicia Silverstone is “Clueless” when it comes to how to feed her 10-month-old son, Bear.The actress just posted a video of herself chewing her son’s food and then feeding it to him, via her mouth, on her health-friendly blog, TheKindLife.com.



Before posting the video titled “Bear Eating My Mouth,” Silverstone explained her bird-like behaviour:

I just had a delicious breakfast of miso soup, collards and radish steamed and drizzled with flax oil, cast iron mochi with nori wrapped outside, and some grated daikon. Yum! I fed Bear the mochi and a tiny bit of veggies from the soup…from my mouth to his. It’s his favourite…and mine. He literally crawls across the room to attack my mouth if I’m eating. This video was taken about a month or 2 ago when he was a bit wobbly. Now he is grabbing my mouth to get the food!

Before you hit play, we just want to warn you, this video is seriously sick.

Wipe that smile off your face, Silverstone.

