WATCH: Alec Baldwin And David Letterman Dropped Trou Last Night On National TV

Alec Baldwin apparently feels very comfortable with David Letterman—and all of America.



After walking out to greet Letterman on his late-night show, Baldwin told the host that it’s hard to keep his pants up now that he has lost so much weight.

And then he dropped his pants, revealing his bare thighs.

And then Letterman did it too.

It is both frightening and funny at the same time. Watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

