WATCH: Al Sharpton Parody on SNL Goes After "Jip Morgan"

Alex Biles

In the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the show took jabs at MSNBC host Al Sharpton, mocking his occasional issues with a teleprompter. Kenan Thompson plays the “Politics Nation” host, who interviews a JP Morgan executive (Mick Jagger), followed by New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and an employee at a salmon “canary” where jobs are plentiful.

