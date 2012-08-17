WATCH: Al Roker Just Called Out Matt Lauer For Getting Ann Curry Kicked Off 'Today'

Roker speaks up for his former co-worker

Well it appears Al Roker is on Team Curry. The ‘Today Show’ personality made a not-so-subtle jab at anchor Matt Lauer and the way the Ann Curry situation was handled during Thursday morning’s broadcast.



Roker, Lauer, and Curry’s replacement Savannah Guthrie were interviewing the gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Rowing team, and discussing the tradition of throwing a teammate into the water after winning a race.

“The tradition here in New York is you throw her in the Hudson River,” joked Lauer.

A full 10 seconds after the joke, Roker chimed in, “Which is different than our tradition… which is you throw one of us under the bus, but that’s another story.”

Guthrie and Lauer responded with a stern “Mr. Roker.”

The awkward ‘Today’ moments are piling up, following Curry’s return as a correspondent last week in London.

The clip has since been removed from NBC’s website.

Check out the video below:

