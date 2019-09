This is a new video making the rounds from John St., a Toronto digital marketing agency.



It’s a parody. (We hope.) It’s also a clever example of viral marketing for and from a company that specialises in creating viral marketing for its clients — very meta. We know we’re playing right into their hands, but…cats!

