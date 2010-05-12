Watch ABC's Sam Champion Get Skin Cancer Removed On Live TV (Or Not)

First there were the live televised colonoscopies of Katie Couric, in 2000, and CBS’ Harry Smith, in March.



Now, ABC weatherman Sam Champion has taken live TV news personality medical procedures to a new level by getting skin cancer cells removed from his shoulder this morning on “Good Morning America.”

He did it in conjuction with skin cancer awareness month to help spread the word about the dangers of the disease.

Watch the video here:

