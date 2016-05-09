Watch a US-led airstrike level an ISIS facility in Iraq

US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook A US Air Force F-22 Raptor flies over the Arabian Sea in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Jan. 27, 2016.

Recently released footage from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve shows a US-led airstrike obliterating an ISIS logistics hub outside of Al Huwayjah, Iraq.

ISW An Institute for the Study of War map shows Al Huwayjah on the edge of ISIS’ territory in Iraq.

According to the task force, ISIS used the building to conduct their terrorist operations, as well as storing illicit materials. Judging by the secondary explosion after the missile hits, the facility may have also been storing bombs.

Here is the footage of the strike:

And the aftermath:

