Watch a US-led airstrike annihilate an ISIS vehicle on the move

The latest footage from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve shows a precision airstrike taking out an ISIS vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) while on the move near Al Hawl, Syria.

This airstrike is just one of the nearly 12,000 airstrikes carried out in Iraq and Syria by the US and 10 other coalition nations.

Watch the strike below:

NOW WATCH: The US Army is sending Apache attack helicopters to fight ISIS in Iraq



