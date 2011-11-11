WATCH: A Time Lapse Of 'The Carrier Classic's' Construction Aboard The USS Carl Vinson

Time lapses are cool. So are college basketball games on ships.



Combine the two and you’ve got yourself a pretty cool video.

Below is an edited time lapse filming the eight days it took to build a college basketball court on the USS Carl Vinson in preparation for Friday night’s “Carrier Classic” between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Michigan State Spartans.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

