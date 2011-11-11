WATCH: A Time Lapse Of 'The Carrier Classic's' Construction Aboard The USS Carl Vinson

Time lapses are cool. So are college basketball games on ships.
Combine the two and you’ve got yourself a pretty cool video.
Below is an edited time lapse filming the eight days it took to build a college basketball court on the USS Carl Vinson in preparation for Friday night’s “Carrier Classic” between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Michigan State Spartans.
