Watch A Syrian MiG Catch Fire In Midair [VIDEO]

Filmed in Daraa, in southwestern Syria, the following video appears to show a Syrian Arab Air Force Mig-21 Fishbed leaking fuel before fire develops.
It’s not clear whether the aircraft was leaking because of battle damage to its starboard wing. The video doesn’t show whether the pilot was forced to eject — although h emost probably had to abandon the
Mig-21, since a huge fire is visible at the end of the footage and must have left little room for any other option.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.