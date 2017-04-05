WATCH: A squid launches a surprise attack on another squid

A file photo. Andrey Nekrasov/ Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Australia’s new scientific research ship, RV Investigator, has captured action footage of a surprise attack on a squid by another, bigger, squid.

The CSIRO, Australia’s peak science organisation, deployed equipment to investigate marine life in the deep ocean, when two not-so-friendly squid were caught on camera.

The camera shows a squid taking the lure only to become bait itself when a larger squid attacks.

Most squid are no more than 60cm long but the giant variety can grow to 13 metres. One that washed ashore in New Zealand had a body more than than two metres long with the longest tentacle reaching over five metres.

