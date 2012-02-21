WATCH: A Soccer Player Saved A Goal With His Face

During a match this weekend between Burnley and Reading of England’s second-division, all hell broke loose in front of Burnley’s goal following a free kick. And with a player from Reading eyeing a gimme from about 2 yards, Ben Mee of Burnley threw his face in the path of the ball for the save.



And if there is any doubt that Mee’s move was intentional, check the replay at 0:15. Not much left to say here except “OUCH!”

Burnley would still go on to lose the match 1-0.

Here’s the video (via Yahoo! Sports)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

