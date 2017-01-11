WATCH: A road building video clip by a tiny Australian council is going viral, viewed 14 million times

A screenshot from the drone footage by the Shire of Moora.

Who would have guessed that watching a road get bitumised in a tiny town in Western Australia could be so popular.

The Shire of Moora, an area with 2500 residents in the northern wheatbelt of Western Australia about 180 kilometres north of Perth, sent up a drone to film a road upgrade about a month ago.

A total of 4.9 kilometres was completed over two days.

At last count the video clip captured by the drone had been watched 14.5 million times and been shared by 365,513 people.

“Have you ever seen how a road is bituminised?” the council said in a post to its Facebook page.

“Finishing touches were recently accomplished on the $443,000 upgrade to Airstrip Road.

“Funded through Roads to Recovery Funding Program. A great job by our road works crew and Trevor Longman with the Shire’s drone for the footage.”

Here’s the footage:

