Rescue Worker Risks Life At The Daytona 500 To Save The Driver Of A Burning Truck

Last night we mentioned that Tide detergent played a big role in getting the Daytona 500 track back into working condition so that that the drivers could finish the race. But before that, there was a much more heroic moment when a rescue worker approached the truck in an effort to help the driver away from the scene.



In the video below (via ESPN and Fox), you can see the rescue worker struggle up the steep embankment as jet fuel gushes out of the truck and pours across the track. And before the rescue worker and the driver can get away from the scene, the fuel erupts into a fireball. At that point, we can see the rescue worker helping the driver down across the track and towards the infield.

Obviously these workers are trained to deal with fiery wrecks, but it is still incredibly brave to approach a truck full of jet fuel that could explode at any moment.

Here’s the video…



