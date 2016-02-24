Watch a precision airstrike wipe out ISIS barracks and a vehicle checkpoint in Syria

<br /> <a href="http://giphy.com/gifs/isis-operation-inherent-resolve-3o6gb5p1xRzgnVge0o">via GIPHY</a><br />

US-led coalition airstrikes against the Islamic State (aka ISIS, ISIL, and Daesh) on February 15 destroyed a barracks and vehicle checkpoint near Abu Kamal, Syria.

The strike was just one of 30 carried out by the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve on February 15, 2016. The double-tap bombing with precision munitions is typical of OIR strikes.

Recently, the coalition’s airstrikes have wreaked havoc on ISIS’ ability to fund their operations and pay their workers, as multiple strikes earlier this month destroyed cash storage and tax collection facilities.

“The destruction of Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations,” the Combined Joint Task Force wrote about the video.

The Footage below shows just one of more than 9,000 air strikes the coalition has carried out since beginning the operation in October of 2014.

