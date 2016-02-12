Watch a precision airstrike annihilate an ISIS position in Syria



via GIPHY

The US military released a new video on Wednesday, showing the US-led coalition against ISIS (aka Islamic state, ISIL, Daesh) carrying out an airstrike on an ISIS fighting position.

The video is just one of three that was released from February 2, when the coalition went on 31 raids against ISIS targets across Iraq and Syria.

Other videos released that same day show coalition warplanes bombing ISIS oil and gas infrastructure.

CTJFOIR A map of military forces’ territories in Syria and Iraq show Manbij, Syria deep inside ISIS-controlled territory.

“The destruction of Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations,” the Combine Joint Task Force said of the raid.

The footage below shows just one of more than 9,000 air strikes the coalition has carried out since beginning the operation in October of 2014.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.