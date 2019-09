Smiley con artist Bernie Madoff went to court today. On his way in, he ran into a pack of photographers and shoved one of them. One of them shoved him back. Pretty hard. Here’s CNBC footage of the action with Erin Burnett and Jim Cramer cheering on.

If you can’t get enough, watch our remix, below:



